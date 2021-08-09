Your Photos
Law enforcement seeking man in Brewster area

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Nobles County is searching for a wanted man considered to be dangerous.

Authorities seek Michael Layne Smith in the Alba Township/Brewster area.

No picture is available but Smith is described as a white male in his forties, an approximate height of six-foot-three and weighing 260 pounds with a beard and neck tattoo.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey shirt and carrying a blue backpack.

Law enforcement says he may be armed and residents in the area are advised to lock their vehicles and homes.

If you see Smith, contact 911 immediately.

