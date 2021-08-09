Your Photos
Local vaccine rates taper as state reports uptick in COVID-19 cases

61% of Blue Earth County’s eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — about 7% below the statewide average.
By Lauren Andrego
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 68% of Minnesotans age 12 and up now have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The numbers are increasing at a slower rate in counties across the state, even as Minnesota reports more than 1,100 new cases of coronavirus and four new deaths Monday.

The rate of shots going into arms is slowing down in the Mankato area. Just 331 new vaccinations have been reported so far this month in Blue Earth County, following 1,600 in July and 3,700 in June.

It’s a similar situation in Nicollet County. More than 19,000 of the county’s 29,000 eligible residents have received at least one dose, about 67%. According to the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard, 162 people in Nicollet County have gotten a shot in August, following 834 in July and 2,001 in June.

But the numbers change substantially when looking at the state’s older population: more than 92% of Minnesotans over age 65 have been vaccinated. That’s on par with the national average.

Minnesota sits behind 24 states and territories on percent of total residents vaccinated. Vermont and Massachusetts lead the list, with 76% and 73% percent, respectively, of residents with at least one dose.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you still have a few days to claim a $100 visa gift card from the state for receiving your first dose. Minnesotans have through Sunday, August 15 to get their first shot and register for the $100 online at mn.gov/covid19/100.

