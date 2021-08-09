Your Photos
No charges for former officer fired for nonfatal shooting

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say there will be no criminal charges for a former St. Paul police officer fired for a nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man who had been hiding from police last November after allegedly livestreaming a sexual assault.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office said in a memo released Friday that Officer Anthony Dean had reasonably concluded that Joseph Javonte Washington was capable of hurting or killing officers or others when Washington rushed officers.

The incident happened on Nov. 28. St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell quickly released body camera footage of the incident and subsequently fired Dean, saying Washington was naked and unarmed at the time and shouldn’t have been shot.

