Prairie Pride Farm opens Mankato storefront

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Prairie Pride Farm began selling pork and free-range chicken products at Mankato Farmer’s Market in the late 1990s, best-known for their GMO-free meat products raised without antibiotics.

Now it has expanded into a storefront for a year-round farmers market setting in Mankato.

“We have a very diverse line of pork products we produce including pork chops, lots of sausages, bacon, jerky,” said Praire Pride Farm Co-Owner Paul Hubmer.

The storefront also sells other locally sourced products from other vendors including cheeses, tonics and more.

“We just felt like there was a big hole in the market, we don’t have a COOP here, this gives on a smaller scale an opportunity to sell their products locally, for people to buy local,” said Praire Pride Farm Co-Owner Brheanna Hubmer.

The store located at 230 Dewey St. next to Cub Foods is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

In addition, Prairie Pride Farm says they plan to continue its barbeque catering business and attendance in farmer’s markets.

