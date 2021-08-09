Region 6C: Waseca falls short in semifinal against Jordan
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JORDAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Braves and Jordan Brewers clashed in a semifinal game of the Region 6C Amateur Baseball Tournament on Sunday.
Waseca came out to a 2-0 start in the top of the first inning, though Jordan fought back to win 10-2.
The win clinches the Brewers a spot in the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Both teams return to action on Saturday.
