Region 6C: Waseca falls short in semifinal against Jordan

JORDAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Braves and Jordan Brewers clashed in a semifinal game of the Region 6C Amateur Baseball Tournament on Sunday.

Waseca came out to a 2-0 start in the top of the first inning, though Jordan fought back to win 10-2.

The win clinches the Brewers a spot in the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.

Both teams return to action on Saturday.

