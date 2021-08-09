Your Photos
St. Peter American Legion celebrates 100 years

American Legion Post 37 turns 100.
American Legion Post 37 turns 100.(KEYC News 12)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Legion in St. Peter has reached two 100-year milestones.

The legion and its auxiliary were established more than a century ago in 1920 and 1921.

Leaders say it’s exciting to finally celebrate the anniversaries after COVID-19 postponed previously planned events.

The legion will host a members-only dinner and silent auction Monday to honor its community service to St. Peter over the decades.

Past Commander Shawn Schloesser said, “It’s monumental for us. It really is. When you think back to the founding members who chartered the American Legion in St. Peter and what their vision was, it’s an honor to be able to carry on that vision and to continue to support our community and our members.”

The legion plans to host a public celebration later this month.

