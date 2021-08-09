Three dead in single-engine plane crash in Victoria

VICTORIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a vacant lot and burst into flames in Victoria, Minnesota, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Sunday.

The crash of the single-engine Mooney M20 ignited a fire at a house adjacent to the lot in Victoria, about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis Saturday, officials said.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said family members were in the home when the fire started as the plane crash landed, but no one in the house was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Alexandria Municipal Airport to Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport before 6 p.m. when it went down.

NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said agency investigators are on the scene, but that it was too early in the investigation to determine what caused the crash.

A relative has identified three people killed in the crash as a surgeon from Omaha, Nebraska, and two of his family members from Wyoming.

Jo Mertes, of Mantador, North Dakota, said Sunday that her nephew, 42-year-old Jacob Mertes and his 37-year-old wife, Sara Mertes, of Libby, Montana, died along with her nephew’s 72-year-old stepfather, Dr. James Edney, who was piloting the plane.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.