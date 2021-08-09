Waterloo man sentenced to federal prison over shootout

WATERLOO, Iowa (KEYC) - A 47-year-old Waterloo man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison over a shootout in the parking lot of a liquor store.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams in Cedar Rapids imposed the sentence this week on Charles Antony Ware for being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm.

Ware pleaded guilty to the charge in March.

Williams also described Ware’s criminal history as “fairly nonstop.” The shootout in the Waterloo liquor store’s parking lot was in September 2020. Police said Ware and 34-year-old Demitrius Shambray Cannon argued and exchanged gunfire.

