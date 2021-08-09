Your Photos
Wells, Faribault County first responders recognized with Lifesaving Awards

FILE — Over 18 first responders from Wells and Faribault County were recognized Monday evening with Lifesaving Awards.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT
WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — A total of 18 first responders from Wells and Faribault County were recognized Monday evening with Lifesaving Awards.

The awards were presented by the South Central Minnesota EMS Regional System.

In March, first responders from the Wells were summoned to a call for help from a patient suffering a medical emergency. As the first ambulance and law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene, it was quickly determined that the patient was not breathing and no pulse.

Manual CPR was started immediately, and the responders initiated their cardiac arrest protocols.

Within minutes, personnel from Wells Community Ambulance, Wells Police Department, Wells Fire Department and Faribault County Sheriff’s Office had the patient placed on an automated compression device, had secured an advanced airway and were preparing to transport the patient to advanced care.

Shortly after being loaded into the ambulance, the patient had a return of spontaneous circulation, and Wells Community Ambulance crew members assisted personnel from Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in monitoring the patient for the remainder of the transport.

The South Central Minnesota EMS Regional System says successful outcomes of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are rare, with about one in 10 victims surviving, according to a 2019 report from the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation. In instances where the victims survive, multiple levels of teamwork provide success.

In this case, 21 responders from five agencies were able to come together at a moment’s notice to provide efficient, effective and ultimately lifesaving CPR.

