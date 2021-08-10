Fog causing danger on the road

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Patrol says that driving during fog can be detrimental especially in the morning hours.

State Patrol urges people to drive with caution when there is heavy fog.

They also advise that people do not speed and use defensive driving when getting in the vehicle while there is heavy fog.

”Just don’t have a lot of foggy days so we will have fog that will set in for awhile and burns off fairly quickly, but it is those short hours that can be fairly dangerous. So, people just have to make sure that they allow enough time for where they are going and just travel the speed that is safe for the conditions. So, they can still break and stop if they have to if a hazard comes up in front of them,” Minnesota State Patrol, Sgt. Troy Christianson said.

State Patrol adds that when fog appears, then your headlights need to be on as well as taillights.

