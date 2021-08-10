Hospitality workers experiencing burnout due to worker shortage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The current worker shortage is not getting any better and that’s putting a strain on many current employees who are picking up extra shifts.

It’s no surprise that the hospitality industry is struggling the most with finding workers and it’s taking a toll on the current employees now on their mental and physical well-being.

“Both of us, put in a lot of overtime, I would say. We work nine to ten-hour days, five days a week,” Weggy’s on Campus shift lead, Izzy Walker said.

“The long days we tend to see that our feet are hurting. It kind of gets stressful at times,” Weggy’s on Campus server, Brielle Meade said.

A survey from the National Federation of Independent Business Research Center found staffing shortages worsened in the past month.

Nearly half also reported receiving fewer job applications for their open positions than they received the month before.

Weggy’s on Campus has seen the lack of numbers with applications and employers, but they have a slight edge that other businesses don’t have.

“Businesses from Weggy’s, Krusty’s, Berry Blends and Costanza’s. We are able to mix people up a little bit, if someone applies at Krusty’s and has serving experience I’ll low key ask them, are you interested in serving at Weggy’s. So, that has been really, really helpful to have these businesses as an option too,” Walker said.

Some symptoms of work burnout include headaches, fatigue, insomnia, irritability, stomach aches and excessive stress.

Even though working night to morning shifts aren’t always ideal.

Weggy’s on Campus employees are trying to tackle the issue from a positive perspective.

“My co-workers and I are really good friends and we tend to lift each other up a lot and that really helps a lot from the mental side of the hardness of this job,” Walker said.

They still urge customers to come in and “Try the brunki,” Meade said.

It’s important to remember if you are a customer coming into any hospitality industry to be patient with them, because the current employees are working through a lot of stress and work overload.

