Mankato Area Foundation awards over $170,000 in scholarships

Mankato Area Foundation
Mankato Area Foundation(KEYC)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Foundation awards more than $170,000 in scholarships to over 60 students for the 2021-2022 academic year. 

The $171,750 in awards were distributed from various funds managed by MAF and ranged in amounts from $500 to $5000.

Each year, MAF works with a variety of schools, including both secondary and post-secondary institutions, to manage and administer scholarship funds on behalf of donors. Scholarship funds through MAF are established for many reasons.

“Each one of our scholarships has been created with a different intent in mind.  Our donors may be honoring the memory of a loved one, providing scholarships for a specific educational institution, or just trying to give the next generation a leg up when seeking post-secondary education,” said Nancy Zallek, President and CEO in a statement. “The fun thing is that they are all so different.  Each of our donors has the ability to establish specific criteria that aligns with their goals.”

For more information about establishing a scholarship fund, please contact Nancy Zallek, Mankato Area Foundation President and CEO, at 507-389-4583 or visit www.mankatoareafoundation.com.

About the Mankato Area Foundation

The Mankato Area Foundation is a donor-driven community foundation whose purpose is to improve the livability in Greater Mankato through philanthropy. Our community foundation connects donors with causes they care about, provides funding to address key community objectives and convenes individuals and organizations to find solutions for local challenges.

To learn more about the Mankato Area Foundation and how the organization makes an impact on this region visit www.mankatoareafoundation.com or visit us on Facebook.

