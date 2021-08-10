Your Photos
Pandemic having negative effect on dogs

The Paw in Mankato says they have noticed that dogs are developing separation anxiety from the pandemic(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to owners returning to work, that has caused separation anxiety issues.

The Paw in Mankato says it’s pretty common especially during the pandemic.

Signs are trying to escape, accidents, excessive barking or panting more than usual.

Some ways to help are exercise every day, playing training games and working a pet’s mind as well as their body.

”Now that stayed home a lot while their owners were working from home. Same thing with boarding, nobody was going on vacation. So, everybody was hanging out at home with them, so dogs are feeling that separation in ways that they haven’t felt that before. They haven’t experienced their owner being away from home. The best way is to crate train your dog and use your crate as a reward or a safe space. Rather than a punishment or a timeout space,” The Paw General Manager, Allie Lynn said.

The Paw adds that you should treat leaving and coming from your house as no big deal which will help with separation anxiety.

