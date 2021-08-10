Region 6C: Eagle Lake stuns Waterville in extra innings

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Amateur Baseball Region 6C Tournament continued with a matchup between the Waterville Indians and Eagle Lake Expos, on Monday.

In the winner clinches a ticket to state rubber match, the Expos scored the lone run of the game in the 10th inning, for the victory.

Eagle Lake will now face Jordan in the regional championship, while Waterville will battle it out in the losers bracket.

