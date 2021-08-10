Warren Street construction continues as planned

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Warren Street construction project has been going on for four months now and is right on pace for the early October finish date.

“Major utilities for both our water, sanitary sewer and our storm drain. As well as a couple of communication networks and power. That all kind of have to be worked around and worked together and it’s big pipes. So, it is a little bit slower going than a traditional neighborhood project,” City of Mankato Assistant City Engineer, Michael McCarty said.

Below the hill, all of the utilities are done and surface work is half completed; up the hill, utilities are halfway finished.

“The drought shows the professionalism and workmanship that that modern contractors can do with the large equipment that they have. That they have been able to make a lot of progress in a short amount of time,” McCarty said.

Well this is a long and extensive project, Mankato city officials says that this is the biggest project that they have done in the last couple of years.

It’s going to cost them around four or five million dollars.

Although people in the neighborhood and businesses on Warren Street do not like the construction, they know it’s what needs to be done.

“Super excited about having a three lane on Warren Street. There is always, there is so much fast traffic on this road so to be able to have that dedicated turn lane is just going to be fantastic,” Blue Earth County Historical Society Executive Director, Jessica Potter said.

Blue Earth County Historical Society and Hubbard House’s main route in is temporarily shut down, which has been less than ideal.

“There aren’t a ton of businesses along Warren Street, but we just happen to have two. So, that has been kind of a challenge. The biggest thing that we hear is just from visitors that are out of town who are like I can’t find you.,” Potter said.

With the end in sight, the two businesses haven’t lost any revenue which is something to be excited about.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.