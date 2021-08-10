Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wireless Emergency Alert test to appear on millions of cellphones Wednesday

By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of people will receive an alert on their cellphone as part of a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with the Federal Communication Commission to send out tests on Wednesday.

The Wireless Emergency Alert tests will be sent to cellphones where the subscriber has opted in to receive the messages.

An Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.

FEMA said the test is a way to make sure the system is working properly in case there is a national emergency where the alert would be issued.

The test will begin at 2:20 ET, and cellphone users who opted in to receive the message will receive the alert one time during the 30-minute test.

The alert will display the following: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The alert would be postponed until Aug. 25 if widespread severe weather is in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mankato concert lineup builds excitement
No picture is available but Michael Layne Smith is described as a white male in his forties,...
UPDATE: Man wanted by law enforcement arrested in Nobles County
Cherry Street sign in Mankato, Minn.
New entertainment center coming to downtown Mankato
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death

Latest News

A Nevada County, California, woman thanks firefighters for saving her home from the River Fire.
California firefighters save home
Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Hochul to take center stage as scandal ends Cuomo’s reign
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say