J.D. Ekowa says it’s his ‘last chance’ to chase NCAA title

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State football’s senior quarterback, J.D. Ekowa, puts on a Maverick uniform for the final season of his six-year collegiate career.

Mary Rominger: Minnesota State is back on the field preparing for the Division II football season, slated to begin early next month. In the off season, Maverick fans learned of one star, veteran quarterback returning for the fall season. J.D. Ekowa, what went into the decision to return, delaying your entry into medical school?

J.D. Ekowa: Maverick football is a big part of me, especially being here since 2016, I’ve always had the mindset of finishing. We always talk about two years ago in the national championship, just being there and not being able to finish and you have that one year where you can make the most of it, COVID-19 taking it away. I didn’t want COVID to deprive me of what I wanted to accomplish here, so being able to have the chance to come back with my brothers and with the family and stuff like that to really get the job done, is something I value and love and am excited about.

MR: The experience you bring to this team having had the most snaps of anyone wearing a Maverick uniform this season, what mentality do you have -- and you mentioned returning -- is there anything you want to accomplish in particular in your final season?

JE: The main thing is to win a national championship, to go 1-0 and to really just have fun. I think with having fun, playing comfortable, playing loose, a lot of things will come. But, just being able to enjoy the experience with the guys. We’re all really excited for this opportunity that we have being able to have a season and I’m excited to be able to be back and just to finish it and really take care of business this time.

MR: Talking specifically about this season, the coaching staff has brought in a significant amount of new faces, whether it be transfers and freshman from last year and this year, what’s your projection on how training camp with go with all of the unknowns of this entire squad?

JE: We have a lot of talent that we brought in and I think the main thing that I think we want to make sure we stick to is making sure that we maintain that brotherhood and we maintain that comradery, because this is a team game and we like to think of each other as brothers and you know it’s way more fun to play with somebody that you know you would do a lot for and you know that you’re going to give your all and they’re going to give their all. So, that the main thing, with talent and comradery and bringing that all together, I think we’re a dangerous team.

MR: In your position specifically, it kind of seems like your the number-one quarterback, in past years we’ve seen a dual-quarterback system, how are you individually going to attack this season and make sure you are able to accomplish what you hope?

JE: I just want to take it one play at a time, one meeting at a time, one practice at a time and just give my all. There’s a lot of unknowns out there, but I just want to play every snap like it’s my last snap and I want to embody that mentality to everybody else, to the younger guys, to the older guys. This is my last chance to be able to accomplish what I want to accomplish, so I’m just going to try and give it my all this year.

MR: Best of luck, J.D. Our coverage from camp continues all week.

