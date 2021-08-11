Landmark Project to bring apartments, distillery, event center downtown

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Housing, tourism and revitalization are coming to downtown Mankato.

Plans are for the development of 33 upscale apartments, the region’s first micro-distillery with locally produced whiskeys and gins, a cocktail lounge and an event center.

The project is centered around the $12 million redevelopment of the 102-year-old Landmark Building on the corner of Main and Second Streets.

“It originated as a Dodge dealership back in 1919,” said project developer and Century 21 Landmark Realtors owner Jon Kietzer.

Plans include a four-story expansion and the construction of a fourth-floor on the existing building.

The architect for the project, Kubala Washatko Architects, is also in charge of the major renovation of the City Center Hotel. Plans are for a skyway to connect the two properties.

“That hotel is already hooked to the skyway that goes to the civic center [Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center] so we thought this would be a great fit for some upscale apartments that will connect to that building via skyway then the whole thing will be connected downtown,” said Kietzer.

Originally the Landmark Project was to house a boutique hotel, but when the pandemic hit, plans changed.

“We switched gears to apartments because hospitality is a little tough right now for financing and so with the demand there is for housing, we thought that’d be a great fit,” said Kietzer.

The apartments rents are expected to be between $1,500 and $2,500 per month, including 21 two-bedroom units, seven one-bedroom units, and five three-bedroom units.

On the new fourth floor, apartments are to be built with their own garden terrace.

The event center will be marketed for weddings, parties and more.

Hopes are for construction to begin in October.

