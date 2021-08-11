Local bait shop offers vending machine option

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - This innovation comes in the form of a vending machine. It was put to help the anglers who want to get an early start to the day and cannot come in or those who want to fish after the shop is closed, but need supplies. Customers simply come up to the machine, insert cash or card, make their selection and get fishing.

“It is really just a nice add on for the business, there is really not that I know of really anything like this out there and guys have said that they can have their peace of mind knowing that even if they miss the time that we are open for business hours we can get what we need,” owner of Corner Bait Nathan Greene said.

Corner Bait like many other small businesses has had some difficulties with staffing over the last few months, but hopes the vending machine will help customers get what they need when the employees are not around.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.