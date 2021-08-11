Your Photos
Minnesota to require COVID shots or tests for state workers

FILE — A health care professional applies a bandage on the arm of a patient who had just received the COVID-19 vaccine.(KEYC)
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota state employees will be required to prove that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or agree to undergo weekly testing before they can return to the office, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday.

State agency employees who work in person will be required to show their proof of vaccination and attest to their vaccination status by Sept. 8. Employees who haven’t been vaccinated by then will be required to test negative for the coronavirus at least once a week in order to work on site.

“Vaccination is the best way to keep employees and the people we serve safe and ensure the delta variant does not derail our economic recovery,” Walz said in a statement.

The Democratic governor noted that many other Minnesota employers, health systems and colleges have already announced similar requirements for their workers and students. According to the governor’s office, at least seven states as well as the federal government have vaccination requirements for their public employees.

Walz imposed the vaccination and testing requirements as the state experiences a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, driven almost entirely by the highly contagious delta variant. The overwhelming majority of new cases are among unvaccinated Minnesotans. Less than 0.2% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have tested positive for the virus,

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

