Fairmont High School receives donation for vocational programs

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School just received a gracious donation of $70,000 from Joe and Sue Greischar.

This will be used for their vocational studies such as welding, auto mechanics and wood shops.

The Greischars both graduated from Fairmont High School and owned a construction business in town for 45 years.

They saw the importance of vocational work, which is one of the main motivators for donations.

“Open up doors for those that might not have traditionally been able to take part in these, maybe financially or maybe transportation. They really want to, you know, if there is tools that need to be purchased. A kid that is graduating and needs tools in order to go into that profession. That is really what this money is about,” Fairmont High School co-principal Chad Brusky said.

A big portion of the donation is to help not only FHS, but the area.

“Not just here in Fairmont, but in the surrounding areas too. So, if a kid wants to take a class here. Then how can we maybe open up transportation opportunities for them to get here and participate in that,” Brusky said.

School officials say the donation is just what FHS needed.

“You know, we have got training coming in to run an HVAC system. So, that is going to open up certification for plumbing, electrical, HVAC. It’s really a perfect time to get this donation right now. So, we can make sure that new building and those new certifications are available to every single kid that wants an opportunity to do it,” Brusky said.

