Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fairmont High School receives donation for vocational programs

The Greischars both graduated from Fairmont High School and owned a construction business in town for 45 years
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School just received a gracious donation of $70,000 from Joe and Sue Greischar.

This will be used for their vocational studies such as welding, auto mechanics and wood shops.

The Greischars both graduated from Fairmont High School and owned a construction business in town for 45 years.

They saw the importance of vocational work, which is one of the main motivators for donations.

“Open up doors for those that might not have traditionally been able to take part in these, maybe financially or maybe transportation. They really want to, you know, if there is tools that need to be purchased. A kid that is graduating and needs tools in order to go into that profession. That is really what this money is about,” Fairmont High School co-principal Chad Brusky said.

A big portion of the donation is to help not only FHS, but the area.

“Not just here in Fairmont, but in the surrounding areas too. So, if a kid wants to take a class here. Then how can we maybe open up transportation opportunities for them to get here and participate in that,” Brusky said.

School officials say the donation is just what FHS needed.

“You know, we have got training coming in to run an HVAC system. So, that is going to open up certification for plumbing, electrical, HVAC. It’s really a perfect time to get this donation right now. So, we can make sure that new building and those new certifications are available to every single kid that wants an opportunity to do it,” Brusky said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — One of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died,...
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Health officials say Minnesota has seen around 5,600 breakthrough cases of COVID-19
Minnesota logs 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths
Prairie Pride Farm opens storefront in Mankato.
Prairie Pride Farm opens Mankato storefront
Of the more than 3 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccine series, fewer than...
“Closer to the end of this pandemic than the beginning”: Mayo expert on delta variant, vaccines
Kristen McMullen, 30, only got to hold her daughter, Summer, for a few moments after giving...
Fla. mother dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth

Latest News

Authorities are investigating 18 instances of motor vehicle tampering and theft over the weekend.
Police investigating death of 20-year-old woman in Mankato
Police investigating death of 20-year-old woman in Mankato
Fairmont High School receives donation for vocational studies programs
Plans underway to redevelop Landmark building with apartments, distillery, and event center.
Landmark Project to bring apartments, distillery, event center downtown