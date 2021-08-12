Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Madison Lake bait shop offers vending machine option for anglers

Vending machine allows for anglers to get their bait and tackle outside the bait shop
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - This innovation comes in the form of a vending machine. It was put to help the anglers who want to get an early start to the day and cannot come in or those who want to fish after the shop is closed, but need supplies. Customers simply come up to the machine, insert cash or card, make their selection and get fishing.

“It is really just a nice add on for the business, there is really not that I know of really anything like this out there and guys have said that they can have their peace of mind knowing that even if they miss the time that we are open for business hours we can get what we need,” owner of Corner Bait Nathan Greene said.

Corner Bait like many other small businesses has had some difficulties with staffing over the last few months, but hopes the vending machine will help customers get what they need when the employees are not around.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — One of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died,...
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Health officials say Minnesota has seen around 5,600 breakthrough cases of COVID-19
Minnesota logs 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths
Prairie Pride Farm opens storefront in Mankato.
Prairie Pride Farm opens Mankato storefront
Of the more than 3 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccine series, fewer than...
“Closer to the end of this pandemic than the beginning”: Mayo expert on delta variant, vaccines
Kristen McMullen, 30, only got to hold her daughter, Summer, for a few moments after giving...
Fla. mother dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth

Latest News

The Mankato school board will vote next week on whether to impose a mask requirement for all...
Mankato school board to vote Monday on whether to require masks
Madison Lake bait shop offers vending machine option for anglers
The Vikings host Denver for a joint practice.
Vikings host familiar faces in joint practice with Denver
Vikings host familiar faces in joint practice with Denver