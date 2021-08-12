Mankato school board to vote Monday on whether to require masks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato school board will vote next week on whether to impose a mask requirement for all students and staff in the classroom this fall.

Wednesday evening in the Intergovernmental Center, Director of Facilities Scott Hogen outlined the district’s new COVID-19 health protocols, at the first work session since March 2020 the public was invited to view in person.

Four weeks out from the first day of school, according to the health protocols, the school day will look essentially normal for students pre-k through 12: all in-person learning, full classrooms and regular rotation in the hallways from class to class.

Some physical distancing measures will be implemented in classrooms and hallways. If community case rates increase, stricter physical distancing will be enforced.

Late in the meeting, after guidance from Drs. Smentek and Anderson of Mankato Clinic, members of the school board decided they do want to vote on whether to require masks in classrooms for all students and staff this fall, which would be a revision of the district’s current plan.

Late last month, state health and education officials released guidance recommending, but not requiring, that Minnesota school districts mandate indoor mask-wearing for all students and teachers -- regardless of vaccine status.

But because Governor Walz no longer holds the emergency powers to impose statewide mandates, decisions about mitigation efforts, like masking, are left to local school districts.

Several districts statewide, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and Rochester Public Schools, have announced masks will be required in the fall.

Fairmont and Owatonna Public Schools have ruled masks will be optional.

Due to federal guidelines, masks are already required for all Minnesota students on school buses.

The health protocols also outline a response plan to potential outbreaks within schools. COVID-19 is now under the umbrella of “influenza-like illness” or ILI. If more than 5% of students report symptoms of ILI, any school district must report that information to the state.

MAPS is “strongly encouraging” all eligible students and staff get the COVID-19 vaccine. All unvaccinated teachers will be required to take a weekly COVID-19 test. There is no testing requirement for unvaccinated students.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Hogen said roughly 90% of MAPS staff is vaccinated, on par with the statewide average.

The Mankato School Board will vote at a special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. on whether mask-wearing will be required in the classroom this fall. The public is invited.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.