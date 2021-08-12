Maverick transfer, Royal Silver III, embarks on final ‘hurrah’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team hit the field for day three of fall camp on Wednesday.

MSU boasts a talented class of transfers this season. One being, defensive tackle, Royal Silver III from the University of Minnesota.

Mary Rominger: Royal, bring us through how you ended up at MSU for your final season after a long collegiate career.

Royal Silver III: Sure. Fresh out of high school, I went to Iowa Western Community College for two years, which then I transferred to the University of Minnesota. I red shirted my first year at the University of Minnesota, then my second year at the U I played, then mid season I had an injury happen which stopped my career. I decided to hang up the cleats, but then I was able to recover from that injury and that’s what brought me here today, coming back from the injury and I’m able to play football again, so that’s kind of what brought me back into the game.

MR: Bring us through all of the emotion that went into that, initially going as far as thinking that you’re done playing football in college to now being back, playing with a really competitive football team in Division II.

RS: Yeah. First off, I’m very fortunate to be able to even play football again. Not a lot of people have that opportunity, especially at the collegiate level, so I’m grateful for that opportunity. But, also to be able to play for a championship caliber team like MSU is. That’s amazing. Truthfully, I’m really just thankful for the opportunity.

MR: Head coach Todd Hoffner said that a lot of the resources were saved up this past year in order to acquire some of these Division I transfers like yourself, talk me through what that recruiting process was like and what your conversations were with MSU’s coaches.

RS: I remember entering into the transfer portal and literally, it was like an hour afterwards, Coach (Jim) Glogowski, he’s the defensive coordinator here, he called me and was obviously asking me my name and everything, how I’m doing, checked up on me, and just wanted to see ‘Hey, what’s going on here.’ I told him I was looking to play football again, so afterward just building that relationship, having those conversations, he spoke with head coach, they had their discussion and they ended up offering me. I already have two buddies that go here, Jack Leius and True Thompson, I played with them both at the University of Minnesota. Jack was telling me about the program here, how it’s great caliber, championship, great program, and that sold it for me on where I wanted to go.

MR: Since 2019, there has been a lot of athletes graduating or moving onto that next step, so this team and specifically the defense looks a lot different, but what do you know about this years defense and how do you fit in?

RS: I’d say, Minnesota State University’s defense is known for is stopping the run and that’s important at any level, you’ve got to stop the run first. That’s the game of football, if you’re trying to win or even if you’re trying to throw the football or trying to earn third down, you have to stop the run first or else you’re never going to making it to the third down, they’re just going to keep getting consecutive first down conversations. They’re big on stopping the run here and where I think I fit in on that, I feel like I’m pretty stout on the run and I feel like I’m a good pass rusher. Obviously, I haven’t played football in, it’s been about 2 1/2 years for me, but I’m knocking out some of the rust here on day three of camp and it’s going good so far.

MR: Awesome, well best of luck this season, Royal.

