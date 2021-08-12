MSU’s NB Jack Leinus to lead the way on defense

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football squad has formally reported for fall camp.

The team is using the next three weeks to fit its new faces into the identity of the program. Senior nickelback, Jack Leius, will aid in that process as a veteran leader on MSU’s defense.

Mary Rominger: Jack, just first off talk about the excitement, being back here at training camp and really getting to be together as a team, something we haven’t seen in a long, long time.

Jack Leius: Yes. Not having a season last year was hard, honestly, especially for a lot of the seniors expecting to have their last season. But, you know, a lot of us sacrificed that past year to prolong our college careers and that just makes it even more exciting to be here right now during camp and we’re very excited for the season.

MR: Bring inside of what you just mentioned, doing what you had to do to prolong your season and be able to come back. What all went into that in terms of the logistics and getting ready in that respect?

JL: For myself, I actually had to take a semester off because I had only so many little credits left in my masters program. So, I had to do that which was really weird, not being around here for a whole semester and then coming back and getting right back into things. But, a sacrifice is is definitely worth something bigger.

MR: Speaking now about the team itself. This defense has taken a lot of hits since 2019, a lot of success in 2019, what are you projecting now that we’re a ways into training camp? What are you seeing from how this defense will bring itself together?

JL: Honestly, I think we’re really coming together. We had a really good spring together, we have a lot of new faces right now at fall camp, but we’re welcoming them with open arms. They’re doing great honestly and I think we’re really coming together, our talent level is pretty high right now, so we just got to keep working and we’ve got to get better everyday.

MR: Head coach Todd Hoffner said, the biggest thing about this roster is all the pieces are pretty much there on paper and this team should have great success, but expectations are high. You guys coming off of complete dominance in the NSIC. How do you project you guys will approach a season when there is a lot of unknowns with the group?

JL: Just control the controllable and get better everyday, come together as a defense and build that fellowship together to have more of a bond out there.

MR: Lastly, being a senior, being with the group for one final season, what are some of the biggest goals that you personally have?

JL: My personal goal is to lead as much as I can, lead this defense, help out all the newcomers and make the players around me better and let that energy bounce around all of us. All come together and be great together, that’s all.

