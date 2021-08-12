Your Photos
New podcast addresses autism in adulthood

By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local man is raising awareness about living with autism.

Philip King-Lowe started Today’s Autistic Moment, a podcast for listeners to learn more about the issues adults with autism face.

King-Lowe has released more than a dozen episodes on a variety of subjects, including relationships and employment.

The podcast aims to educate people on key issues to promote advocacy and erase social stigmas.

“We need opportunities to get information, understand our barriers and discover our strengths for self-advocacy, and that’s exactly the kind of thing that Today’s Autistic Moment does,” King-Lowe said.

After COVID-19 forced millions of Americans out of jobs, King-Lowe says addressing the barriers autistic adults face in the workplace is more important now than ever before.

“It is important that, as we talk about employment, that we don’t continue to leave autistic adults in a place where they are, you know there’s so much disadvantages for them in terms of employment,” King-Lowe added.

Today’s Autistic Moment can be streamed wherever podcasts can be found.

