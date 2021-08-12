Police investigating death of 20-year-old woman in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman in a Mankato apartment.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the woman was found unresponsive at an apartment building in downtown Mankato around 7 p.m. Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a preliminary autopsy determined her death was due to natural causes. A second autopsy will be performed.

Mankato Public Safety is withholding the woman’s name until family is notified; the investigation is ongoing.

