Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rand Paul reveals wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment in late financial disclosure

Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the...
Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the company behind the drug remdesivir in February 2020.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., revealed in a late financial disclosure Wednesday that his wife bought stock in the company behind the antiviral drug remdesivir in February 2020.

It later became the first drug to be approved for treating COVID-19.

Paul’s filing with the Senate shows between $1,000 and $15,000 of Gilead Sciences stock was purchased.

The Stock Act, which outlaws congressional insider trading, requires trade disclosures within 45 days.

Paul’s reporting was 16 months late.

A spokesman for the Republican senator said Paul completed the reporting form in the appropriate time, but learned it was not transmitted while preparing his annual financial disclosure for 2020.

So he filed both reports on Wednesday.

The spokesman notes Paul’s wife, Kelley, lost money on the investment.

News of the delayed financial disclosure drew swift backlash from government ethics experts and advocates.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating 18 instances of motor vehicle tampering and theft over the weekend.
Police investigating death of 20-year-old woman in Mankato
FILE — One of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died,...
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Kristen McMullen, 30, only got to hold her daughter, Summer, for a few moments after giving...
Fla. mother dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth
Of the more than 3 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccine series, fewer than...
“Closer to the end of this pandemic than the beginning”: Mayo expert on delta variant, vaccines
FILE — A health care professional applies a bandage on the arm of a patient who had just...
Minnesota to require COVID shots or tests for state workers

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A school resource officer in Florida has been fired after video shows him body-slamming a...
School resource officer caught on video body-slamming teenage girl is fired
A crew member is seen using a roll of duct tape, in a video caught by someone on the flight, as...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Flight crew restrains 13-year-old with duct tape, plastic restraints
President Joe Biden responds to questions after speaking about the bipartisan infrastructure...
Biden’s complicated new task: keeping Democrats together
A crew member is seen using a roll of duct tape, in a video caught by someone on the flight, as...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Flight crew restrains 13-year-old with duct tape, plastic restraints