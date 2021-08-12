Your Photos
Senators and Secretary of Agriculture visit St. Peter

Secretary of agriculture Thomas Vilsack, Senator Tina Smith, and Senator Amy Klobuchar all visited and were given a tour of River’s Edge Hospital
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday afternoon’s visit by Senators Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was a part of their tour through rural areas in Minnesota to show support for the work that is being done at places like River’s Edge.

During their visit, Vilsack announced $500 million in grants to help rural hospitals as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and the Delta variant.

“And hospitals like Rivers Edge are of course a vital part of the network to make sure that people have access to a high quality of care which I think it a fundamental right that I think no matter who you are or where you live,” senator Tina Smith said.

$350 million of the grant is allotted for a recovery portion to help make up for lost revenue, to improve telehealth and to address other challenges faced in the pandemic.

The remaining $150 million is for hospitals to improve and make changes for their future.

“It is extremely flexible and a reflection of these senators understanding of the challenges these facilities have felt during COVID,” United States secretary of agriculture Thomas Vilsack said.

Along with a tour the senators and the secretary had a chance to visit with hospital employees and patients.

“It makes it personal. It is not just words in a law that you pass,” senator Amy Klobuchar said. “This is about someone with Parkinson’s who is getting new kinds of therapy that makes her life so much better. It is about someone who served our country in Iraq then comes back and is now serving in the hospital.”

