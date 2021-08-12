Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Vikings host familiar faces in joint practice with Denver

The Vikings host Denver for a joint practice.
The Vikings host Denver for a joint practice.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The next phase of training camp began on Wednesday, as the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Denver Broncos for a series of joint practices ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener.

The day provides a reunion for Vikings players, including former Minnesota quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater.

“Teddy was a good kid when he was here, everybody liked him. I think I still see a lot of 93 jerseys here with John Randle, so those guys don’t really sell their jerseys, they wear them and keep them,” Head Vikings Coach, Mike Zimmer said.

“I really go back with Teddy to 2011 I think it might have been, I’m not sure when we crossed paths but I remember being around him. He was a high schooler and I was a college counselor at a camp. We were there for about a week together, it might have been 2010. I remember, he won the EA Sports video game tournament that week for the camp. He just had that big smile on his face. I remember him then and I followed his career going through college and into the pros and everybody here speaks for highly of him and just the same,” Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins recalled.

This is just the third time the Vikings have conducted joint practices under Zimmer.

Both Zimmer and Denver head coach, Vic Fangio, have been working together to design practice plans to benefit both teams.

“Trying to get some of our back-up players on some of their good players, that’s a big part of it. Just seeing how they attack some of the schemes, I know we’re not really scheming against one another, but we’re just trying to get some more evaluations, get some good work done. You know, you go against each other everyday you get to know them a little bit, so this will be a good test for them, because they haven’t really studied the Broncos at all,” Zimmer said.

For Cousins, this is his fourth joint practice experience.

The Vikings quarterback did so against Jacksonville in his first preseason in a Vikings uniform, along with New England and Houston while he played for Washington.

“It certainly ratchets up the intensity just a little bit for whatever reason, makes it that much more competitive. It just gives you a different look, I remember when New England came to Washington, the coverages they played, the way they played those coverages, it was just something we hadn’t seen from our practices up to that point, so it kind of gives you a new feel and a good change of pace. I’m sure we’ll get some of that today,” Cousins said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — One of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died,...
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Health officials say Minnesota has seen around 5,600 breakthrough cases of COVID-19
Minnesota logs 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths
Prairie Pride Farm opens storefront in Mankato.
Prairie Pride Farm opens Mankato storefront
Of the more than 3 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccine series, fewer than...
“Closer to the end of this pandemic than the beginning”: Mayo expert on delta variant, vaccines
Kristen McMullen, 30, only got to hold her daughter, Summer, for a few moments after giving...
Fla. mother dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth

Latest News

Minnesota State Mankato added, defensive tackle, Royal Silver III from the University of...
Maverick transfer, Royal Silver III, embarks on final ‘hurrah’
Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of...
Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0; Polanco homers
Maverick football's star quarterback, J.D. Ekowa, gears up for his final season.
J.D. Ekowa says it’s his ‘last chance’ to chase NCAA title
Eagle Lake carries on in the Region 6C Tournament.
Region 6C: Eagle Lake stuns Waterville in extra innings