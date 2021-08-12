Vikings host familiar faces in joint practice with Denver

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The next phase of training camp began on Wednesday, as the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Denver Broncos for a series of joint practices ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener.

The day provides a reunion for Vikings players, including former Minnesota quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater.

“Teddy was a good kid when he was here, everybody liked him. I think I still see a lot of 93 jerseys here with John Randle, so those guys don’t really sell their jerseys, they wear them and keep them,” Head Vikings Coach, Mike Zimmer said.

“I really go back with Teddy to 2011 I think it might have been, I’m not sure when we crossed paths but I remember being around him. He was a high schooler and I was a college counselor at a camp. We were there for about a week together, it might have been 2010. I remember, he won the EA Sports video game tournament that week for the camp. He just had that big smile on his face. I remember him then and I followed his career going through college and into the pros and everybody here speaks for highly of him and just the same,” Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins recalled.

This is just the third time the Vikings have conducted joint practices under Zimmer.

Both Zimmer and Denver head coach, Vic Fangio, have been working together to design practice plans to benefit both teams.

“Trying to get some of our back-up players on some of their good players, that’s a big part of it. Just seeing how they attack some of the schemes, I know we’re not really scheming against one another, but we’re just trying to get some more evaluations, get some good work done. You know, you go against each other everyday you get to know them a little bit, so this will be a good test for them, because they haven’t really studied the Broncos at all,” Zimmer said.

For Cousins, this is his fourth joint practice experience.

The Vikings quarterback did so against Jacksonville in his first preseason in a Vikings uniform, along with New England and Houston while he played for Washington.

“It certainly ratchets up the intensity just a little bit for whatever reason, makes it that much more competitive. It just gives you a different look, I remember when New England came to Washington, the coverages they played, the way they played those coverages, it was just something we hadn’t seen from our practices up to that point, so it kind of gives you a new feel and a good change of pace. I’m sure we’ll get some of that today,” Cousins said.

