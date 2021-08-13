Your Photos
Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue

By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Airbnb is warning investors the delta COVID variant could impact its future revenues.

The company is predicting bookings will be volatile over the next several months.

That guidance comes after Airbnb reported earnings grew nearly 300% during its second quarter.

The company is forecasting even more revenue for its third quarter, $1.9 billion, which is well above the $1.3 billion it reported last quarter.

The company’s stock is currently trading more than 30% below its high in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

