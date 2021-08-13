Blue Earth County Sheriff deputy shows heroism

BLUE EARTH , Minn. (KEYC) - Getting into Vernon Center, coming from Mankato to try to head to Blue Earth.

Was the agenda of two males this last Friday, when they had to get off to the side of the road to help jump start their car when the unthinkable happened.

On Aug. 6th, Dillion Johnson was just trying fix his car and get home when a drunk driver came out of nowhere right towards Dillion, his friend and his mother.

“On the shoulder of the road parked with an officer who had lights on behind us. There is no way that this should’ve happened,” one of the men saved by deputy, Dillion Johnson,

In the brief moment when the drunk driver was going to collide with them, a Blue Earth County deputy, Elijah Blakesley thought on his toes and did something not a lot of people would do.

“Put his self in the way and tried to direct a drunk driver out of our way. Knowing that he was probably going to get hit,” mother of Dillion Johnson, Tonya Collins said.

Which is something Johnson and his mother Tonya Collins will never forget.

“Very thankful to the man, thirty seconds earlier I could’ve been in the hospital and even if he didn’t budge it could’ve way worse on our end. So, I just took my friend out for some gaming and I could have been the cause of his accident. I am thankful to the officer for saving me,” Johnson said.

“I’ve had nightmares now just because I saw my son’s face jolt forward. I can’t come up with any other word than horrifying, my heart and my chest get tight just thinking about what could’ve happened,” Collins said.

The mother and son are just extremely indebted to deputy Blakesley for going above and beyond his duties.

“Just a little damage on our cars, that is nothing compared to his life, my son’s life, anybody’s life. So, just thank you from the bottom of my heart for what he had done,” Collins said.

“You guys reacted fact, you guys constantly checked on us to make sure we were okay and to check on the situation. They had everything set up so we could get out of there as quickly as possible and safely. Thank you,” Johnson said.

