Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised.

The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating 18 instances of motor vehicle tampering and theft over the weekend.
Police investigating death of 20-year-old woman in Mankato
Which is something Johnson and his mother Tonya Collins will never forget
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputy shows heroism
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium
The Mankato school board will vote next week on whether to impose a mask requirement for all...
Mankato school board to vote Monday on whether to require masks
FILE — One of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died,...
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California