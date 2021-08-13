E-bike rentals bring unique biking experience to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A unique biking experience has come to Mankato.

Nathan and Candice Bartell’s passion for bike riding led them to start the company Fun Bike Rides, which offers the opportunity for community members to rent electric bikes.

“I think it’s just a really cool way of seeing the city. We have such amazing trails and opportunities for biking in Mankato and Southern Minnesota and this way everybody no matters their experience, age, size can join,” said Co-Owner Candice Deal-Bartell.

E-bikes allow people the option to pedal or not pedal.

Rental options are for a single bike or guided tours and excursions, such as the upcoming Bike and Brew tour and Fall Colors Tour.

For more information on e-bike rentals and upcoming excursions visit Bike Rental | Fun Bike Rides | Mankato.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.