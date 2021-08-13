Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask requirements in schools faces a challenge in a Tallahassee courtroom.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper is scheduled to hear the lawsuit Friday. Parents from several large school districts want the governor’s prohibition on mandatory masking lifted as children across Florida return to school.

DeSantis says parents should decide whether their children wear masks in classrooms. But with infections from the delta variant surging, some school districts are following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends staff and students wear masks. The lawsuit says the mask ban violates Florida’s constitution.

In Palm Beach County, officials said they ended the second day of classes with 440 students sent home to quarantine because of 51 cases detected among staff members and students.

Orange County’s school system reported 333 total cases after classes began this week, with 20 teachers and 39 students still quarantined.

Additional reporting is available from WCTV-TV.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

Japan races to vaccinate after Olympics as coronavirus surges

— In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial

— President Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash

— US authorizes extra COVID-19 vaccine for people with weak immune systems

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating 18 instances of motor vehicle tampering and theft over the weekend.
Police investigating death of 20-year-old woman in Mankato
Which is something Johnson and his mother Tonya Collins will never forget
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputy shows heroism
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium
The Mankato school board will vote next week on whether to impose a mask requirement for all...
Mankato school board to vote Monday on whether to require masks
FILE — One of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died,...
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person