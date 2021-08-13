Minnesota Senior Games kick off in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Senior Games kicked off Thursday in Mankato.

The event aims to motivate older adults to live a healthy lifestyle.

Over 500 participants have registered for this year’s games.

“This is just a fun opportunity for them to compete in their sport or activity that they love or try something different,” Visit Mankato Sports and Events Director Joy Leafblad said.

The annual competition, for men and women ages 50 and up, offers 22 different sports.

“So today we’ve got table tennis, shuffleboard; we had a 5K run already this morning, and we also have our golf tournament,” said Leafblad.

The games attract athletes from across the country and state, like David Sun from Rochester, who’s taking home a gold medal in table tennis.

What an exciting first day for the #MinnesotaSeniorGames sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota! Competitions... Posted by MN Senior State Games on Thursday, August 12, 2021

“I really enjoyed meeting people and playing with my partners in my group, they are fantastic. Even though I received the honor, I learned a lot from them,” said Sun.

Other sports coming up include archery, basketball, bowling, cycling, pickleball, swimming, tennis, and a 10K run and more.

“It’s just a fun atmosphere and the energy they bring is really exciting,” said Leafblad.

In addition, athletes are also competing for a chance to play at the National Senior Games in Florida in May 2022.

The games last through Sunday, Aug. 15.

For more information on game schedules and locations, visit the Minnesota Senior Games website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.