Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Senior Games kick off in Mankato

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Senior Games kicked off Thursday in Mankato.

The event aims to motivate older adults to live a healthy lifestyle.

Over 500 participants have registered for this year’s games.

“This is just a fun opportunity for them to compete in their sport or activity that they love or try something different,” Visit Mankato Sports and Events Director Joy Leafblad said.

The annual competition, for men and women ages 50 and up, offers 22 different sports.

“So today we’ve got table tennis, shuffleboard; we had a 5K run already this morning, and we also have our golf tournament,” said Leafblad.

The games attract athletes from across the country and state, like David Sun from Rochester, who’s taking home a gold medal in table tennis.

What an exciting first day for the #MinnesotaSeniorGames sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota! Competitions...

Posted by MN Senior State Games on Thursday, August 12, 2021

“I really enjoyed meeting people and playing with my partners in my group, they are fantastic. Even though I received the honor, I learned a lot from them,” said Sun.

Other sports coming up include archery, basketball, bowling, cycling, pickleball, swimming, tennis, and a 10K run and more.

“It’s just a fun atmosphere and the energy they bring is really exciting,” said Leafblad.

In addition, athletes are also competing for a chance to play at the National Senior Games in Florida in May 2022.

The games last through Sunday, Aug. 15.

For more information on game schedules and locations, visit the Minnesota Senior Games website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating 18 instances of motor vehicle tampering and theft over the weekend.
Police investigating death of 20-year-old woman in Mankato
FILE — One of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died,...
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Kristen McMullen, 30, only got to hold her daughter, Summer, for a few moments after giving...
Fla. mother dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth
Of the more than 3 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccine series, fewer than...
“Closer to the end of this pandemic than the beginning”: Mayo expert on delta variant, vaccines
The Mankato school board will vote next week on whether to impose a mask requirement for all...
Mankato school board to vote Monday on whether to require masks

Latest News

Minnesota Senior Games kick off in Mankato
FILE - Persons portraying ghost player characters, similar to those in the film "Field of...
Field of Dreams: Inspired by 1989 film, MLB makes Iowa debut
FILE - Persons portraying ghost player characters, similar to those in the film "Field of...
Field of Dreams: Inspired by 1989 film, MLB makes Iowa debut
Minnesota State is back on the field preparing for the Division II football season slated to...
MSU’s NB Jack Leinus to lead the way on defense