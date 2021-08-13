Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to support healthcare workers as the COVID-19 surges amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said the first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed next Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing.

There are 733 people hospitalized with the virus in Oregon as of Friday, including 185 people in intensive care units, she said in a statement. Hospitals warned earlier this week that they are near capacity as the state endures a fourth wave of the outbreak and may start having to turn away patients with non-COVID conditions if things don’t improve.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care,” Brown said, reiterating that message. “When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating 18 instances of motor vehicle tampering and theft over the weekend.
Police investigating death of 20-year-old woman in Mankato
Which is something Johnson and his mother Tonya Collins will never forget
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputy shows heroism
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium
The Mankato school board will vote next week on whether to impose a mask requirement for all...
Mankato school board to vote Monday on whether to require masks
FILE — One of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died,...
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base locked down until armed man detained
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies