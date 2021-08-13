Rep. Hagedorn responds to campaign donor’s indictment

MANKATO, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - A Republican political operative has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota on child sex trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges Anton Lazzaro conspired with others to recruit and solicit six people under the age of 18 to engage in commercial sex between May and December of 2020.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN01) has received at least $31,000 in campaign donations either directly or through related committees since 2017 according to campaign finance data.

Hagedorn provided KEYC News Now with the following statements:

“These charges are deeply troubling. No one should be a victim of sex trafficking. Every citizen has the right to present a defense in court to refute charges. But, should these serious allegations lead to a conviction, we expect the imposition of the strictest punishments under our judicial system.

”To better ensure women and children who are the victims of trafficking and domestic violence have the services they need, the contributions made by Mr. Lazzaro to our campaign will be donated to charities in southern Minnesota. It is critical that victims receive all necessary support and resources. Further, this incident highlights the need to support the men and women of law enforcement, who work diligently to protect citizens and bring justice to victims,” Rep. Hagedorn said.

30-year-old Lazzaro is being held in the Sherburne County Jail. Lazzaro’s attorney Zachary Newland said Lazzaro is being falsely accused and did not commit the crimes he’s charged with.

----

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.