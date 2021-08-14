3 on 3 tournament raises funds for Loyola Catholic School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The three on three basketball tournament is in its 26th year this year and was available to anyone from fourth graders all the way to adults. The event aimed to raise money for the booster club, which helps support co and extra curricular activities. The event was made up of street style basketball games where teams kept track of their own score and called their own fouls. Multiple tournaments took place for different age groups. Organizers say the tournament was a success in raising the funds needed for the booster club.

“We like to get people up to our campus so they get to see the atmosphere that our kids go to school in,” president of the Loyola Booster Club Dan Godfrey said. “We like to have some fellowship playing sports and use it as an opportunity to learn.”

The booster club is still totaling the amount raised in today’s event but is happy with how the day went and is looking forward to next year.

