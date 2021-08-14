90 year old comes to Mankato to run in Minnesota Senior Games

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At 90 years old, Roger Hauge competed in the 800 meter and 1500 meter races at the Minnesota State Senior Games Saturday. He is a seasoned marathon runner, completing over 220 marathon distance runs and completing the 50 states marathon run four times. That means running a marathon in all 50 states 4 times.

His first run mile was at the age of 60.

“One thing about marathoning is, you’re lucking if you get many age groups above 80 plus, sometimes 85,” Hauge said. “You know at 90 some of those guys have 20 years on me.”

For Hauge, running is something that has now crossed over three generations, as he runs with his kids and his grandkids. He came all the way from Florida to run in the Senior games.

Saturday’s races were the first time Hauge has run on a track, but it did not seem to make much of a difference. He finished first in both races.

Now, he is preparing for something bigger.

“It went pretty well and I hope to progress from here to the national level which will be in Fort Lauderdale in May of 2022,” Hauge said.

Hauge says that after running marathons, running on the tracks is an entirely different feeling.

“Seconds count, in marathoning hours count,” Hauge said. “There is no comparison. It is a whole different ballgame. I was happy to do what I was able to do today.”

After decades of running marathons, Hauge says he is done and is moving on to shorter distances. He says it is the fellowship that he has enjoyed most about running.

“Above all it is about being with each other and one of the things hat we always say is that it is the support you get because you know if someone doesn’t show up for a run their phone is ringing,” Hauge said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.