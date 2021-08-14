Your Photos
Hundreds of Faribault County residents to be connected to fiber optic Internet

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 1200 residents in Faribault County will soon be connected to fiber optic Internet.

The money comes from the Small Cities Coronavirus Community Development Block Grant Program.

As part of the CARES Act, the state of Minnesota received money to address community needs in response to the pandemic.

Now, over $34.6 million has been awarded to small cities and counties across the state.

A lot of that funding will be used for broadband improvement projects.

Faribault County received over $2,886,000 to install fiber optic Internet in four main cities.

“There is a huge need for improved Internet services in our community, especially to provide access to our residents for telehealth services, work from home, school from home capabilities. It even gives us the advantage to look to attract new residents, especially urban residents who may be looking for more space and a reliable Internet connection,” said Annie Nichols, a community and business development specialist with Community and Economic Development Associates.

Next spring, the county will work with provider Bevcomm to begin installing Internet in Bricelyn, Delavan, Elmore and Frost.

The process will also speed up fiber optic installation to the rest of the county.

