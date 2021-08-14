Townball: Eagle Lake’s young core steps up for first-ever state tournament birth

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Amateur Baseball State Tournament brackets will be announced on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Eagle Lake Expos qualified for their first-ever state tournament birth after a dominant showing in the Region 6C tournament.

Contenders from day one, Eagle Lake’s a rising powerhouse in southern Minnesota.

In 2019, the Expos fell one-game short of qualifying for state. Last year, the squad was upset in the region tournament as the one seed. Fast forward to now, Eagle Lake has cracked the code by defeating league-rival Waterville in the Region 6C semifinal.

“The exciting part about this run is that we’ve been the underdog in every game, as far as seeding go. It doesn’t matter we we’re playing, all these guys, young or old, they know we can win. Throughout this entire run, everyone has been very positive on how we go about things. Last Monday when we beat Waterville, we had two hits the entire game and they’d come off the field after every inning and they’d be chipper like ‘Let’s get this done now,’ and it took 10 innings, but we did it,” Gibson said.

Mankato East’s Matthew Werk clutched up in the 10th inning for the walk-off home run to left center at William J. Grose Park on Monday.

“I’ve been apart of baseball for 20 years now and I’ve never been apart of a game so intense, with so much on the line, facing a rival in Waterville that’s the most respected team in our region or league I would say. We came off the field in the 10th inning and I actually took Matt Werk off to the side and said ‘You’ve got to do this right now, you’re going to hit a bomb. You’ll have to check with him on that, but that’s exactly what he did. Two strikes, two outs and the young kid even though he is only 17, no moment was too big for him and he hit one out,” Gibson said.

Eagle Lake is bringing one of the youngest groups to the 48-team state amateur tournament, with seven players 20-years old or younger on the roster.

“That might not mean a lot, because they do have a ton of baseball experience and I think that a lot of teams will take us lightly and I hope that we can continue to win more games,” Gibson said.

The Expos young core is new to this season and Nate Gibson, who helped in founding the team in 2018, is hoping the youth will return for years to come.

Gibson even honored the new faces by rebranding to powered blue jerseys as opposed to the black jerseys the team wore in the last three seasons.

“That’s a large goal of mine, is having those guys that move away, really still feel apart of this team in one way or another. We do have a lot of guys, especially the younger guys, that are going to go on to play DI baseball, DII football, that type of thing. And, I always tell them that they have bigger things in life than town team baseball as well, but I’m hoping that we get the team to a point that we’re close enough that they’ll want to come back every single year, they’ll want to continue to watch us win and I hope this state tournament run isn’t the only one because those guys continue to come back,” Gibson said.

