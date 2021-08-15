Your Photos
University of Minnesota to require COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The University of Minnesota System will join hundreds of colleges nationwide in requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for students and staff at its five campuses.

The mandate approved by the Board of Regents on Friday will take effect once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives final approval to a coronavirus vaccine and not just emergency use status.

Full approval is expected in the coming weeks.

Faculty and staff at the Twin Cities, Duluth, Rochester, Crookston and Morris campuses must either get vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

The University of Minnesota campuses educate about 67,000 students and employ 26,000 people.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

