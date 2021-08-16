Your Photos
Car-to-car shooting leads to homicide in Minneapolis(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - A car-to-car shooting has led to Minneapolis’ 62nd homicide of the year.

Police received multiple calls of shots fired near the Lyndale neighborhood in south-central Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

First responders found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Investigators believe occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other.

The victim was inside one of the vehicles when he was hit. His name has not been released. The other vehicle fled the scene.

