The drought changing the natural course of fall

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a lot of people who look forward to leaves changing colors in the fall months.

The minimal amount of rain this season has had a negative impact on the environment.

“In the northwest, we have hit exceptional drought. Which is the very first time that the state has ever been put in that category by the U.S. drought monitor,” Cervenka said.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Forest Health Program Coordinator, Val Cervenka says some of the effects are more impactful on trees than a lot of people think.

That means there will be differences in when the leaves change this year.

“Droughts usually dull fall colors. This year I have seen leaves drop all over and so it can cause early leaf drop too, because the tree is starting to prepare for dominancy early,” Cervenka said.

It’s going to be hard to tell when specifically the leaves will change this year, but it will be earlier than usual.

“Color pockets are going to be our big surprise this year or a big bonus. So, maybe people can look for that big pocket of color instead of expecting massive bursts of color everywhere,” Cervenka said.

If people usually travel around Minnesota to see the vibrant colors, they might have to rethink where they go to see them.

“Already they are kind of under stress. So, up north for example there might be a lot of maples they will be stressed absolutely. In the southeast part of the state, people may change their annual leaf peeping to a different direction. They may head southeast, the southeast portion of the state there has been a lot more rain,” Cervenka said.

At this point, there is no changing what will happen in the next couple of months.

“It is just going to be a wait and see. Will we recover from rain, possibly, but not too a great extent,” Cervenka said.

There is a chance that people will have to be open minded about their plans for this upcoming fall season.

“Our expectations need to be what else can I do to enjoy fall this year. Maybe, I am not going to see the reds that I have so much, but maybe I am going to look for wildflowers this time. Maybe, I am going to hike a few trails I haven’t chosen to hike. So, I think expectations need to be different,” Cervenka said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.