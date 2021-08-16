Gustavus football sets the bar high for 2021

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -For the first time in two years, the Gustavus Adolphus football team is preparing for a typical fall season. The Gusties are coming off a 7-3 overall record in 2019.

“That’s a long time. The energy is there, it’s great to be back,” said David Peal, Gustavus running back.

Gustavus lit up the scoreboard in 2019 averaging about 45 points per game.

Despite missing all of last year, many key pieces offensively are back, and that group is ready to pick up where it left off.

“We have a lot of good returning seniors up front that we’ll rely on for the run game to open up the pass game. A lot of guys really eager to showcase what they’ve got,” said Michael Veldman, Gustavus quarterback.

Gustavus put up over 450 yards per game in 2019 including almost 120 on the ground.

The pass and run complement each other well, and the team is hoping to take that to another level in 2021.

“I’m looking forward to building on 2019. It already happened, so learn from the accomplishment, that’s it. We’re looking to just keep building up,” said Peal.

There’s room for improvement on the defensive side of the ball, specifically run defense.

Gustavus allowed opposing teams to run for more than 160 yards per game.

The squad’s pass defense performed much better only giving up an average 175 yards through the air in each game.

Regardless of what took place in 2019, it’s back to the basics as the team tries to knock off as much rust as possible before the season opener September fourth.

“I think the biggest thing is trust our fundamentals, trust our relationships, trust everyone that they’re going to do their job. Those are fundamentals, what we live by. If everyone does that, it’s going to be a special year for sure,” said Zach Jakes, Gustavus defensive lineman.

A non-conference match-up on the road against Buena Vista is the first test of the year for Gustavus.

“We’re going to have to do a lot of film-study on them which has already started for sure. We just have to be committed to that game, not overlook it to our conference games. We have to make sure we’re ready to roll week one, and I know we will September fourth,” said Austin Fest, Gustavus safety.

The first conference match-up won’t be until September 25th, a homecoming tilt against Concordia.

Speaking of the MIAC, the landscape looks a bit different this year after the departure of St. Thomas which opens the door for someone else to rise to the top.

Gustavus figures to be one of those teams contending for a title considering all the pieces returning on both sides of the ball.

