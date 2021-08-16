Late Night Express permanently discontinued

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato says low rider-ship, alternative transportation options and business-owner input factored into the decision to end the service, which began in 2004.

According to the City of Mankato, it was designed to provide a safe and low-cost transportation option for students from the downtown area to their apartment complexes.

”So we reached out to business owners, we asked a lot of questions, we took a look at a lot of the data we had. Also, over time we have gotten services available for transportation here in Mankato. We decided it was time, the time has come so we had to discontinue our late-night express service,” Associate Director of Transportation Planning Services Shawn Schloesser said.

The City of Mankato says there are a lot of other services for transportation.

