Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Late Night Express permanently discontinued

The City of Mankato saw declining numbers in people using this form of transportation
The City of Mankato saw declining numbers in people using this form of transportation
The City of Mankato saw declining numbers in people using this form of transportation(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato says low rider-ship, alternative transportation options and business-owner input factored into the decision to end the service, which began in 2004.

According to the City of Mankato, it was designed to provide a safe and low-cost transportation option for students from the downtown area to their apartment complexes.

”So we reached out to business owners, we asked a lot of questions, we took a look at a lot of the data we had. Also, over time we have gotten services available for transportation here in Mankato. We decided it was time, the time has come so we had to discontinue our late-night express service,” Associate Director of Transportation Planning Services Shawn Schloesser said.

The City of Mankato says there are a lot of other services for transportation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this point, there is no changing what will happen in the next couple of months
The drought changing the natural course of fall
Three-year-old girl dead in accidental Cass County shooting
Three-year-old girl dead in accidental Cass County shooting
Rep. Hagedorn is a 2nd-term member of Congress representing Minnesota's First Congressional...
Rep. Hagedorn responds to campaign donor’s indictment
Car-to-car shooting leads to homicide in Minneapolis
Car-to-car shooting leads to homicide in Minneapolis
Hennepin County judge orders rewording of Minneapolis police ballot question
Hennepin County judge orders rewording of Minneapolis police ballot question

Latest News

Mankato Symphony Orchestra is entering their 71st season
Mankato Symphony Orchestra starting in-person auditions next week
Dr. Edward Inch delivers his first welcoming address as president of MSU Mankato.
MSU opening ceremony kicks off academic year
FILE — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported five deaths from COVID-19, along with...
Minnesota reports 1,470 virus cases, more breakthrough cases
FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala skates during...
Wild sign forward Kevin Fiala to $5.1 million, one-year deal