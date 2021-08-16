Mankato Symphony Orchestra starting in-person auditions next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The orchestra is looking for musicians in woodwinds, brass, percussion and strings.

Auditions will be held on Wednesday, August 25th from 3 p.m. to 7p.m. at Emy Frentz Arts Guild.

Which is located in the downtown area of Mankato.

MSO says the symphony plays three to five symphonic concerts per season, something they’re thrilled to do.

”I think probably the most exciting thing about this season is coming back after such a long absence. Having full audience feeling that energy between musicians and audience. It’s not the same as a virtual conference where the camera is kind of guiding what you see,” Mankato Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Bethel Balge

The symphony has been working with local universities to give recent graduates a chance to be in the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.

”In regular communication with Bethany, MSU, Gustavus and all the local area colleges to get as much involvement as we can. For some of their very talented students to get some of that professional experience and you know to have paid work as a performing musician. Is a great thing for them too,” Mankato Symphony Orchestra Director of Operations Benji Inniger said.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra is entering their 71st season.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.