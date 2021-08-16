Mankato teen indicted on 1st-degree murder charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr.,17, on charges of second-degree murder following the death of a two-year-old child.

According to a criminal complaint, Mankato Public Safety suspects the child was raped and beaten to death by Young Jr.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the boy’s cause of death was homicide.

In June, Blue Earth County prosecutors ruled that Young Jr. could be tried as an adult.

On August 13, a grand jury indicted Young Jr. on first-degree murder charges. He now faces 25 felony counts related to the alleged murder. Eight of those charges involve first-degree murder and another for second-degree murder among other counts of criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for November 1 at 2 p.m. in Blue Earth County.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.