Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato teen indicted on 1st-degree murder charges

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the boy’s cause of death was homicide
A Mankato teen faces first-degree murder charges following death of two-year-old
A Mankato teen faces first-degree murder charges following death of two-year-old(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr.,17, on charges of second-degree murder following the death of a two-year-old child.

According to a criminal complaint, Mankato Public Safety suspects the child was raped and beaten to death by Young Jr.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the boy’s cause of death was homicide.

In June, Blue Earth County prosecutors ruled that Young Jr. could be tried as an adult.

On August 13, a grand jury indicted Young Jr. on first-degree murder charges. He now faces 25 felony counts related to the alleged murder. Eight of those charges involve first-degree murder and another for second-degree murder among other counts of criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for November 1 at 2 p.m. in Blue Earth County.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this point, there is no changing what will happen in the next couple of months
The drought changing the natural course of fall
Three-year-old girl dead in accidental Cass County shooting
Three-year-old girl dead in accidental Cass County shooting
Rep. Hagedorn is a 2nd-term member of Congress representing Minnesota's First Congressional...
Rep. Hagedorn responds to campaign donor’s indictment
Car-to-car shooting leads to homicide in Minneapolis
Car-to-car shooting leads to homicide in Minneapolis
Hennepin County judge orders rewording of Minneapolis police ballot question
Hennepin County judge orders rewording of Minneapolis police ballot question

Latest News

The campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato is pictured Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in...
Vaccine clinics available at Minnesota State University, Mankato campus beginning Tuesday
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Wildfire in northeastern Minnesota grows to 1,500 acres
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Warming into lower 90's over the next couple of days, seasonable wetter weather returns for the...
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast