MSU opening ceremony kicks off academic year

Dr. Edward Inch delivers his first welcoming address as president of MSU Mankato.
Dr. Edward Inch delivers his first welcoming address as president of MSU Mankato.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato hosted its opening convocation ceremony Monday. The annual event welcomes faculty members back to campus.

New MSU president Edward Inch delivered his first convocation address, sharing his vision for the upcoming school year.

“This day, the opening day of the academic year, just like commencement, are the two big celebrations that we have as an academic community,” Inch stated.

President Inch’s top priority is making the school more inclusive, diverse and equitable.

“Our history is one of adapting to meet the needs of our students, our region and our state,” Inch added.

A new social media platform, called Communities, has been created to gather feedback from students, faculty and the public on what adaptations should be made to campus.

Inch explained, “Who are we going to evolve to be so that we reach that next level and achieve what we need to for us, for our community, and most importantly for our students?”

The ceremony is a precursor to welcome week which will kick off Thursday. Free activities will be offered to students returning to campus before classes begin next week.

